Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.38.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
