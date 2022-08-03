Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder David E. Lazar bought 1,165,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $897,800.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,073.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

