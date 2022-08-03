Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

