Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
XELB opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.50.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Brands (XELB)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.