Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife
In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,690 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 12,280 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.