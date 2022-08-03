Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,690 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 12,280 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

