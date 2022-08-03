StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.