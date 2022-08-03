StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVVC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

