Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.30.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

