William Blair Weighs in on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

NYSE VSTO opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

