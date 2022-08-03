Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myovant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million.

Myovant Sciences Trading Up 4.2 %

MYOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 296,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $133,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

