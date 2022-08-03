Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.16. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

