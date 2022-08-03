MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for MiX Telematics in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for MiX Telematics’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 351,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.86%.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.