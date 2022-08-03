Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

NYSE CUBI opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last ninety days. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

