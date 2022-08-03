Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Udemy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Udemy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Udemy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Udemy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $16,948,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.