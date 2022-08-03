Lam Research Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $9.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $38.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2023 earnings at $38.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $502.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.58 and its 200 day moving average is $503.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

