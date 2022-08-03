Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $8.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.91. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $31.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.97 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

ORLY opened at $708.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $645.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $449,778,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $194,291,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

