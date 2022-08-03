Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PROG in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRG. Raymond James downgraded PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE:PRG opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PROG by 2,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PROG by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

