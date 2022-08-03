Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Safe Bulkers in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safe Bulkers’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SB opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 58.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.