SPS Commerce, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $125.06 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 304,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 60,227 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

