Scorpio Tankers Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Maintains” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

NYSE STNG opened at $40.03 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $15,158,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $8,304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $6,405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

