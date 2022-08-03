Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Shares of WH stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

