Brokers Issue Forecasts for Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:WOR opened at $50.44 on Monday. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after buying an additional 175,149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.