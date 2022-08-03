Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.45.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

