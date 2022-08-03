Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) PT at $19.38

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

MERC opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

