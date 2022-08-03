Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $42.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $37.62 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the airline’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

