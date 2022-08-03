Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ES. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

ES stock opened at $90.24 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

