Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Kadmon Price Performance
Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
Kadmon Company Profile
