Cowen Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $225.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $193.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

