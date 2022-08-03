LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
LTC Properties stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
