AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) versus 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Critical Review

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AnaptysBio and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio -143.46% -20.44% -14.05% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -94.49% -80.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AnaptysBio and 9 Meters Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $63.17 million 9.02 -$57.80 million ($2.75) -7.35 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$36.78 million ($0.16) -1.56

Volatility & Risk

9 Meters Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 9 Meters Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AnaptysBio has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of AnaptysBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AnaptysBio and 9 Meters Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 0 2 1 0 2.33 9 Meters Biopharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

AnaptysBio currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.35%. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma beats AnaptysBio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb; and license agreements with United Kingdom Research and Innovation, as well as Millipore Corporation. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome. It also develops NM-102, a small molecule peptide; NM-003, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-2 receptor agonist for prevention of acute graft versus host disease; NM-136, a humanized monoclonal antibody for targeted obesity disorders; and NM-004, a double-cleaved mesalamine with an immunomodulator for rare and/or orphan indications. The company is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

