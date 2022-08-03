W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $422.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.38.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.7 %

GWW stock opened at $540.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.98. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $553.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $214,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after buying an additional 130,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

