Comparing Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paragon 28 and Apollo Endosurgery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $147.46 million 9.75 -$13.69 million N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 3.70 -$24.68 million ($0.82) -7.06

Profitability

Paragon 28 has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

This table compares Paragon 28 and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery -43.31% -95.87% -28.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paragon 28 and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 6 0 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 5 0 3.00

Paragon 28 presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.57%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 121.07%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats Apollo Endosurgery on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; and APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides bunion or hallux valgus correction systems, including nail systems phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Apollo Endosurgery

(Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.