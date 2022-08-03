Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.
Kimco Realty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.