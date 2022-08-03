Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after purchasing an additional 548,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 245,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

