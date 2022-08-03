Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $63.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.
Fortive Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.17 on Monday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
