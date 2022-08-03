Capital One Financial Comments on EQT Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $41.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in EQT by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in EQT by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -18.38%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.