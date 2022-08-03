Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $255.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $239.31 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $345.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average is $238.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lennox International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

