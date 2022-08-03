Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.
Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 925,687 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,904,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
Further Reading
