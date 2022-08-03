Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $630.00 to $685.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $586.04 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $229.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $546.60 and its 200 day moving average is $557.61.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

