Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Decreases By 22.2%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOD. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 303.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 147.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 197,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.60. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

