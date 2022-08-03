Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

