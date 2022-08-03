StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $3.00 on Monday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.31.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Further Reading
