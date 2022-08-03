FY2022 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Cut by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.20. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.90 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.