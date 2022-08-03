Truist Financial Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $120.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

Wayfair Trading Up 1.1 %

W opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.88. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $317.45. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,944 shares of company stock worth $864,383. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $37,565,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

