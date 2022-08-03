Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.54

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.54 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.23). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 12,043 shares trading hands.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £119.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.80.

About Allergy Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.