Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $308.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $312.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $252.49 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

