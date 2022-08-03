Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Update

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 13,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Waitr Stock Performance

Shares of WTRH opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Waitr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waitr

In other news, Director Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,782,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,706.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,373,683 shares of company stock valued at $239,714. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waitr by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 1,639.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

