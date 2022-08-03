TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.69.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFI International stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
