TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.69.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

About TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TFI International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

