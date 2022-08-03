Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.