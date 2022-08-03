Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.51.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
