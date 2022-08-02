Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 396 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67. The company has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

