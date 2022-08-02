Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Netflix stock opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average of $284.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.