Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.