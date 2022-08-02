Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

