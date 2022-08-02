Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 2,224 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

